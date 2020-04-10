Olin (NYSE:OLN) Trading 5.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares were up 5.2% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.45, approximately 1,913,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,600,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,978,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

