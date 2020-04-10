OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 42,954 shares of company stock valued at $503,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $13.17 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $623.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.