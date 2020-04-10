OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.37% of OFG Bancorp worth $28,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $145,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,954 shares of company stock valued at $503,222 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

