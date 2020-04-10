Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 209 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.34. The company has a market cap of $415.07 million and a PE ratio of 3.26. Oakley Capital Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 318.45 ($4.19).

In other news, insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($355,169.69).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

