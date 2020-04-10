NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $262.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.57 and a 200-day moving average of $228.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

