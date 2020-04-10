Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,701 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Renewable Energy Group worth $29,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after buying an additional 221,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 533,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 510,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 310,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 294,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,652.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $915.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

