Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $30.09 Million Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 537,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Blackstone Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.