Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,958 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Trex worth $31,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.69. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

In other news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.