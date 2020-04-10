Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.02 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Wingstop worth $30,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Wingstop by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Wingstop stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 132.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

