Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.17 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $28,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,795,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 302,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,082,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDM. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDM opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.