Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,223 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Oshkosh worth $29,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $80,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Oshkosh by 603.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

