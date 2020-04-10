Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $28,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALEX. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $25.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $844.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%.

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin purchased 2,000 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,797.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.