Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,391 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $27,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Everbridge by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,116,000 after acquiring an additional 144,285 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 206,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,509 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

