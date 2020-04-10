Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 235,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,529,000 after acquiring an additional 185,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

