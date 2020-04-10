NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives $15.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NCNA stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.20) by ($7.80). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 61,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

