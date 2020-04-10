Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $3,686,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

