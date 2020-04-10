Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Northern Oil and Gas’ rating score has declined by 40% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.64 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Oil and Gas an industry rank of 142 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NOG stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

