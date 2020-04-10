Norges Bank Invests $53.97 Million in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,505,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,971,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.85% of Mueller Water Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 594.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.