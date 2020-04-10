Norges Bank Invests $52.74 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,499,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,738,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.18% of NCR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NCR by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after buying an additional 497,918 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $8,245,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

