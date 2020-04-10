Nordstrom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 13,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,352 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

JWN opened at $21.32 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

