Nicholas Smith Sells 7,200 Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (LON:JESC) Stock

JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (LON:JESC) insider Nicholas Smith sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.56), for a total value of £19,512 ($25,666.93).
Shares of LON JESC opened at GBX 301 ($3.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.98 million and a PE ratio of -9.29. JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 418.31 ($5.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.08.
JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.