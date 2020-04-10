Nicholas Smith Sells 7,200 Shares of JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (LON:JESC) Stock

JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (LON:JESC) insider Nicholas Smith sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.56), for a total value of £19,512 ($25,666.93).

Shares of LON JESC opened at GBX 301 ($3.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.98 million and a PE ratio of -9.29. JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 418.31 ($5.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.08.

JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

