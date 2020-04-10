Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nice to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.42.

NICE opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nice has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $183.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.43.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Nice will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nice during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 16.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

