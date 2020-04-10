NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Trading Up 5.4% After Insider Buying Activity

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.96, approximately 281,010 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 366,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Specifically, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 75,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,361,063.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson acquired 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,175.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $249,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,640,642 shares of company stock worth $22,053,485 in the last quarter.

NGM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,944.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

