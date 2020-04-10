Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of NBIX opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,009 shares of company stock worth $4,684,144. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

