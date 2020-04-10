Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $440.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $440.00 price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur Netflix auf Outperform” mit einem Kursziel von 440 US-Dollar belassen. Jungste App-Downloads starkten erst recht seine Einschatzung, dass die Marktschatzungen fur den Nettokundenzuwachs im ersten Quartal des Film- und Streaming-Konzerns zu niedrig seien, schrieb Analyst Douglas Mitchelson in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mne

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 04:33 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $370.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

