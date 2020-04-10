Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 102 by HSBC

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 102 price objective from analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NESN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 105 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 81 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 104.93.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

