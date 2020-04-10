NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.39. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

