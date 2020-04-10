Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel fur Nestle von 108 auf 102 Franken gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Hold” belassen. Der europaische Konsumgutersektor sollte robust durch die Covid-19-Krise kommen, doch die Perspektiven der einzelnen Unternehmen seien unterschiedlich, schrieb Analyst Jeremy Fialko in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. So durften etwa Hygieneartikel weiter gefragt sein und Lebensmittelhersteller vom Trend, zu Hause zu essen, profitieren. Eine Nachfragebelebung bei luxurioseren Kosmetikartikeln sei indes weniger gewiss. Nestle sei ungemein robust, die Bewertung aber ausgereizt./ajx/ag

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 16:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 03:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSRGF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NSRGF opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. Nestle has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestle stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

