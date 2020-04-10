Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) were up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28, 1,494,631 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

NEPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.22% and a negative net margin of 132.09%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 112,241 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.