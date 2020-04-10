Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,580 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Neogen were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Neogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Neogen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Neogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 1,750 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,080 shares in the company, valued at $936,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,253 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

