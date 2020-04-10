Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,863 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $188,812.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,866.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,054 shares of company stock worth $1,635,952 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.24. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKTR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

