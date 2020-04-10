Needham & Company LLC Increases Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $15.50

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

