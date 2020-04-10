Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading 8.1% Higher

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.40, 1,660,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,021,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Get Nautilus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.42 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.