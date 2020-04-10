National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 563 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

National Investment Services of America LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $143.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

