National Investment Services of America LLC Reduces Stock Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

National Investment Services of America LLC decreased its position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Onespan makes up 2.0% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC owned 0.17% of Onespan worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Onespan by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. Onespan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $686.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,708,539.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSPN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onespan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

