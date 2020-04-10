National Investment Services of America LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $102.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $287.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

