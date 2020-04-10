National Investment Services of America LLC Purchases 20,276 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,011 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,841,000 after buying an additional 1,609,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,562,000 after buying an additional 374,943 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,634,000 after buying an additional 3,792,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,622,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,931,000 after acquiring an additional 602,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Nielsen news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NLSN opened at $14.14 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

