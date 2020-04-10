National Investment Services of America LLC Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after buying an additional 152,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

WBS opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

