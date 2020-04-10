National Investment Services of America LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Investment Services of America LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.7% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.84.

T opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

