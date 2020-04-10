National Investment Services of America LLC Invests $354,000 in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyline by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Skyline during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Skyline by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline alerts:

SKY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $16.95 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.