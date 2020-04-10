National Bank Financial Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.46.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$60.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.31. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$46.81 and a 1 year high of C$72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

