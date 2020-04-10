National Bank Financial Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$30.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

MTY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

TSE:MTY opened at C$23.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.75. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $439.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 2.5515268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.