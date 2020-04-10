MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MVC Capital were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MVC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MVC Capital by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MVC Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in MVC Capital by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 99,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

MVC opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. MVC Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. MVC Capital had a net margin of 74.57% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MVC. Maxim Group cut MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

