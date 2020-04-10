Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $267.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.72 and its 200 day moving average is $272.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.