Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Mueller Industries worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

MLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

