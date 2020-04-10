Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ontex Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

ONXXF stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. Ontex Group has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $23.40.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

