Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 69,493 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.