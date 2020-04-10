Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 883,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,890,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $144.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

