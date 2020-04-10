Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth $18,105,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 966,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after acquiring an additional 486,120 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $13,190,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $5,780,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 423,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 180,450 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Moelis & Co stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $541,032.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,633.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,487,155.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624 over the last 90 days. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.