Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Mobile Mini worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,722,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MINI opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.90%.

MINI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

